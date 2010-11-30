Redskins, Giants to engage in key NFC East battle

Published: Nov 30, 2010 at 02:15 PM

The storyline
The Giants have won their past four against the Redskins, who are having trouble on both sides of their line. A loss here and you can begin to look forward to 2011 in Washington.

Why you should watch
New York could end up dominating in the run game, especially with LaRon Landry still out. Washington's beat-up offensive line faces a tough task here.

Did you know?
Redskins quarterback Donovan McNabb has won four straight against the Giants (including the playoffs). ... Washington's Chris Cooley is third among NFL tight ends with 54 catches. ... Giants defensive end Justin Tuck has seven sacks in his past six games against the Redskins. ... New York's Eli Manning has won seven of his past eight starts against Washington.

