Redskins G Kory Lichtensteiger signs his tender

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Offensive lineman Kory Lichtensteiger has signed his one-year, $1.26 million restricted free agent tender to remain with the Washington Redskins.
The Redskins also announced Tuesday that defensive end Adam Carriker has signed his new deal. Carriker last week agreed to a four-year, $20 million contract with $7 million guaranteed.
Lichtensteiger returns for his third season in Washington. He started the first five games at left guard last season before going on injured reserve with torn ligaments in his right knee.