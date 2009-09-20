Redskins fend off Rams at FedEx Field

It was over when ...
Redskins safety Chris Horton knocked away a long Marc Bulger pass intended for Donnie Avery on fourth-and-10 with 1:40 to play. Washington's defensive stand in the final two minutes let coach Jim Zorn off the hook when he went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Rams' 3-yard line and Clinton Portis was stuffed.
Game ball
Horton not only preserved the win with his late pass breakup, but he also kept the Redskins in the lead earlier in the fourth quarter when he forced an Avery fumble. The Rams had driven inside the Redskins' 5-yard line when Horton knocked the ball out leading to a Carlos Rogers recovery.
Key stat
Though the Redskins did not finish their drives (they were 0-for-5 in red-zone efficiency), their domination between the 20s helped them hold the ball for almost 35 minutes and wear down St. Louis.
Noteworthy
After being shut out last week, the Rams scored their first points of the year on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Bulger to Laurent Robinson in the second quarter. ... St. Louis got its first sack of the season when James Hall took down Jason Campbell at the Redskins' 1-yard line in the fourth quarter. ... Campbell stayed in the game despite an ankle injury that had him hobbling at times.