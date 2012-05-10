Redskins familiarizing Lorenzo Alexander with TE duties

Published: May 10, 2012 at 12:34 AM

Washington Redskins linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, who has already played on the offensive and defensive lines as well as on special teams during his six-year NFL career, might get some snaps at tight end this season.

Harrison: Post-draft Power Rankings

With the draft and most of free agency behind us, how do teams stack up against each other? Elliot Harrison weighs in. More ...

"They've got me over there learning some of the tight end position," Alexander said Wednesday on WJFK-FM's "LaVar and Dukes" show. "But it's more so being ready like I was last year, instead of just throwing me in there when somebody got hurt. It's more about just having me mentally ready, mentally sharp, so I can go in there and still do the same type of job that Darrel Young or Chris Cooley would do at fullback or that tiger tight end position."

Alexander did have a brief stint at the position in 2007.

"I mean, you want to go back to the film in '07 when I was beasting guys off the line of scrimmage," he said. "But I haven't done it in a while. Obviously I'm a smaller guy now so it's going to be a little bit more of just getting back in there and getting that technique back."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

