Redskins establish fund to benefit Taylor's daughter

Published: Nov 30, 2007 at 08:04 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -– The Washington Redskins today announce establishment of a trust fund to benefit Jackie, the 18-month old daughter of slain safety Sean Taylor.

The Sean Taylor Memorial Trust Fund has been fully endorsed by Jackie Garcia, mother of Sean's daughter, and will guarantee the support and education of their only dependant. The team and Owner Daniel M. Snyder have dedicated a minimum of $500,000 to the fund.

"Sean's father, Pete Taylor, and Jackie made it clear to me that their desire is for young Jackie to have every advantage Sean would have provided," Snyder said. "No one can ever replace him, but we can help ensure their wishes. It's the very least we all can do."

Donations to The Sean Taylor Memorial Trust Fund may be made to: The Sean Taylor Memorial Trust Fund, c/o The Washington Redskins, 21300 Redskins Park Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147.

