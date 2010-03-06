Redskins enter free-agent fray, sign veteran guard Hicks

WASHINGTON -- The Redskins made their first move in the free-agent market Saturday with a low-key addition, signing offensive lineman Artis Hicks to a three-year contract that could be worth as much as $9 million.
Hicks can play guard or tackle, and the Redskins need both following the retirement of left tackle Chris Samuels and the release of right guard Randy Thomas.
Hicks spent his first four NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and the last four with the Minnesota Vikings. He mostly has been a backup in recent years, starting just 13 games over the last three seasons with the Vikings.
The move lacks the big-money pizzaz of Redskins free-agency signings of years past, consistent with the measured approach taken by the new brain trust of coach Mike Shanahan and general manager Bruce Allen.
The Redskins have targeted several offensive lineman since free agency opened Friday morning, including Chad Clifton and Tony Pashos. Clifton, however, decided to re-sign with the Green Bay Packers.
