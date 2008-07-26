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Redskins DT Montgomery breaks bone in right hand

Published: Jul 26, 2008 at 03:16 PM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins defensive tackle Anthony Montgomery broke a bone in his right hand during Saturday's training camp scrimmage.

Anthony Montgomery, DT
Washington Redskins

Height: 6-6

Weight: 315

College: Minnesota

Experience: 2

Montgomery, who started 15 games last season with 47 tackles, will have surgery Monday and is expected to miss 10 days. The same timeframe was given for reserve LB Rian Wallace who also broke a bone in his right hand that required surgery.

Offensive lineman Kerry Brown is out one to two weeks after spraining his shoulder Friday.

These three injuries are the latest in a series the Redskins have suffered since opening training camp.

The Washington Redskins had to place defensive ends Phillip Daniels and Alex Buzbee on injured reserve after both players were hurt during the team's first day of training camp.

Rookie receiver Devin Thomas probably will miss the team's first exhibition game after pulling his right hamstring in practice Thursday.

Washington's top pick in this year's draft is expected to miss about two weeks of training camp. That timetable would keep Thomas out of the Aug. 3 Hall of Fame game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

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