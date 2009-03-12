 Skip to main content
Redskins DT Haynesworth indicted on two misdemeanor traffic charges

Published: Mar 12, 2009 at 02:01 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Washington Redskins defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth has been indicted on two misdemeanor traffic charges after being involved in a crash that seriously injured another driver.

District Attorney Kim Helper of Williamson County said Thursday that Haynesworth was indicted Monday on charges of reckless driving and having expired registration.

Albert Haynesworth, DT
Washington Redskins

Age: 27

Height: 6-6  Weight: 320

College: Tennessee

Experience: 8 seasons

Haynesworth, a former Tennessee Titan who signed with the Redskins last month, was released on $1,000 bond after surrendering Wednesday. Maximum punishment is six months in jail and a $500 fine on the reckless-driving charge and 30 days in jail and a $50 fine for the other charge.

The charges come from a Dec. 13 incident in which Haynesworth tried to pass another driver, who crashed into a concrete median.

Chad Speck, Haynesworth's agent, didn't immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment. He previously said that his client pulled over after the accident, called police and did not leave until cleared by an officer.

Haynesworth is scheduled for arraignment March 30 in Williamson Circuit Court in Franklin, just south of Nashville. Helper would not speculate how long the case would be in the courts.

After the accident, on Interstate 65 south of Nashville, Corey Edmonson needed a wheelchair or walker to move, said his attorney, Jon Perry.

"I am not surprised at all by the indictment," Perry said Thursday. "This accident could have very easily killed Corey."

Haynesworth, an All-Pro, signed a $100 million, seven-year contract with the Redskins on Feb. 27 just a few hours after the start of free agency.

With the Titans last season, Haynesworth had a career-high 8.5 sacks. He has 24 sacks in seven NFL seasons since the Titans drafted him in the first round out of the University of Tennessee in 2002.

In 2006, Haynesworth was suspended for five games for swiping his cleated foot over Dallas Cowboys center Andre Gurode's face. It was the league's longest suspension for an on-field act.

Last year, in another case, Haynesworth agreed to 30 days' probation to divert a ticket for driving 103 mph in a 70-mph zone.

