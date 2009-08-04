Redskins DT Haynesworth 'great' in return to practice, coach says

Published: Aug 04, 2009 at 06:04 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth returned to practice Tuesday after missing two days for treatment on his left knee.

Haynesworth received an injection to insert fluid in the knee, a procedure he said has become routine for him in recent years to help fight the wear and tear of training camp. Still, his absence was buzz-worthy news around the Redskins, who this year signed the two-time All-Pro defensive tackle to a contract that includes an NFL-record $41 million in guaranteed money.

Redskins coach Jim Zorn said the knee issue wasn't serious and shouldn't affect Haynesworth's ability to play a full 16-game schedule.

"Haynesworth practiced and did great," Zorn said. "He's just fine, perfect -- no worries."

