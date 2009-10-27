Redskins DT Haynesworth critical of teammates after loss to Eagles

Published: Oct 26, 2009 at 08:49 PM

LANDOVER, Md. -- His voice low, his words sharp, Albert Haynesworth questioned his teammates' desire after the Washington Redskins' 27-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

"Urgency, heart, 'want-to,' whatever. I don't know. We're lacking a lot of stuff right now," the defensive tackle said.

For the second consecutive home game at FedEx Field, thousands of spectators headed to the exits early.

"The fans are losing interest," Haynesworth said. "The more games we play, the fewer fans come. It's getting bad."

The Redskins are 2-5 despite having opened the season with an NFL-record six consecutive games against winless teams. Washington's two wins were by a combined five points over teams that both are currently 0-7, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and St. Louis Rams.

Asked if he delivered a postgame speech in the locker room, Haynesworth replied: "You can say but so much. You've got to actually 'want to.' So once we get to that point -- where we 'want to' do something -- then we'll do something. But if we just keep going our separate ways, then we'll just keep getting slaughtered like we have."

