Redskins DT Haynesworth, CB Hall ruled out of game vs. Raiders

ASHBURN, Va. -- Defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth will miss his third game in the last four weeks with a sprained left ankle when the Washington Redskinsvisit the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.
Also, Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall will be sidelined again with a sprained right knee, denying him a chance to face his old team.
Haynesworth missed two games with the gimpy ankle, then reinjured it during last weekend's loss to the New Orleans Saints. Hall will miss his third consecutive game with the ailing knee.
Fullback Mike Sellers was ruled out earlier in the week. Sellers received a severe thigh bruise in the New Orleans game and was hospitalized Sunday night.
