Redskins draft Michigan State QB Kirk Cousins

Drafting two guards among their top five picks sends a signal to veteran starters Kory Lichtensteiger - who missed the final 11 games of last season with a torn right ACL - and Chris Chester as well as 2011 rookie Maurice Hurt, who started eight of the final nine games after Lichtensteiger was injured. Gettis and LeRiebus were worked out by NFL teams at center, too, which could also make them backups to Will Montgomery, Washington's starter at that spot.