Redskins draft Iowa G Adam Gettis in 5th round

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 09:31 AM

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The Redskins have selected another offensive lineman in the NFL draft, taking Iowa guard Adam Gettis in the fifth round.

Washington picked SMU's Josh LeRiebus in the third round. The 6-foot-2, 293-pound Gettis was a three-year for the Hawkeyes.

Drafting two guards among their top five picks sends a signal to veteran starters Kory Lichtensteiger - who missed the final 11 games of last season with a torn right ACL - Chris Chester and 2011 rookie Maurice Hurt, who started eight of the final nine games after Lichtensteiger was injured.

Gettis and LeRiebus were worked out by NFL teams at center, too, which could also make them backups to Will Montgomery.

Unlike LeRiebus, Gettis played in a zone-blocking system in college similar to the one coach Mike Shanahan's Redskins employ.

