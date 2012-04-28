Redskins draft Florida Atlantic RB Alfred Morris

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 11:17 AM

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Washington has selected Florida Atlantic running back Alfred Morris with the first of its two picks in the sixth round of the NFL draft.

The 5-foot-10, 219-pound Morris ran for 3,529 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Rookie Roy Helu and Evan Royster combined for five games with at least 100 yards during Washington's final six contests last season. However, Morris might be better suited to play behind third-year fullback Darrel Young, the only other back under contract who has played for Washington.

Washington coach Mike Shanahan has had success turning late-round picks into 1,000-yard runners.

Terrell Davis, a sixth-round pick by Denver in 1995, was the NFL MVP three seasons later playing for Shanahan. Helu was selected in the fourth round in 2011, Royster in the sixth.

