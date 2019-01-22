Around the NFL

Redskins don't expect suspension for Reuben Foster

Published: Jan 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM

Reuben Foster saw his misdemeanor domestic violence battery charge dismissed by Florida prosecutors earlier this month, and Washington Redskins president Bruce Allen told reporters Tuesday that the team does not anticipate a suspension coming for the linebacker.

"The league is still finishing their investigation of it," Allen said while at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. "We've finished our investigation with it. He's working hard. He's healthy. Doing the things that we have mandated that he do in order to ever wear the burgundy and gold."

Allen continued: "I think he'll fit in very well into our defense as a player. I don't know why we would expect a suspension, but we'll let the league finish it."

Foster's Nov. 24 arrest in Tampa led to the linebacker being released by the San Francisco 49ers hours before their Week 12 game against the Buccaneers. He was claimed off waivers by the Redskins three days later and placed on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List by the NFL -- a move that prevents the linebacker from playing until the league's investigation into Foster has been completed.

Under the league's personal conduct policy, players can be disciplined by the NFL even if they are not charged or convicted of a crime. The league told NFL.com that matter remained under review on Jan. 3 following the charge's dismissal.

Foster has had multiple run-ins with the law since being drafted by the 49ers 31st overall in 2017. He was charged in January in Alabama with second-degree marijuana possession. That charge was eventually dismissed after he completed a first-time offender diversion course.

He then faced more serious charges for an incident in California in February. He was initially charged in April with felonies for domestic violence, making criminal threats and weapons possession after being accused of assaulting Elissa Ennis.

A judge ruled there was no probable cause on the first two charges after Ennis recanted the allegations and the judge found no other evidence to support the charges. However, Ennis said during an interview in December she lied in court in order to protect Foster's career.

Tuesday's comments were Allen's first on Foster as the only team officials to previously speak on the subject were coach Jay Gruden and senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams.

