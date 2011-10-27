Redskins delay naming of Hightower's replacement at RB

With starting running back Tim Hightower sidelined for the season, Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan still refused to say on Thursday whether Ryan Torain or rookie Roy Helu will start on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, according to 106.7 The Fan in Washington.
Torain has 31 carries for 152 yards and one touchdown this season. Helu has 131 yards on 27 carries.
Hightower, the Redskins' leading rusher, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in last Sunday's 33-20 loss to Carolina.