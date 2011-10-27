Redskins delay naming of Hightower's replacement at RB

Published: Oct 27, 2011 at 05:06 PM

With starting running back Tim Hightower sidelined for the season, Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan still refused to say on Thursday whether Ryan Torain or rookie Roy Helu will start on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, according to 106.7 The Fan in Washington.

Torain has 31 carries for 152 yards and one touchdown this season. Helu has 131 yards on 27 carries.

Hightower, the Redskins' leading rusher, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in last Sunday's 33-20 loss to Carolina.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni after win over Colts: 'I'm emotional because I love Frank Reich'

Nick Sirianni explained the raw emotion he displayed following the Eagles' 17-16 victory over the Colts in Indianapolis.

news

Rookie CB Marcus Jones goes 'the distance,' returns punt for Patriots' 14th straight win over Jets

Patriots rookie Marcus Jones scored a miraculous 84-yard punt return with five seconds remaining, helping New England overcome a pedestrian offensive day and capture its 14th consecutive victory over the New York Jets.

news

2023 NFL Draft prospect Hendon Hooker suffers season-ending injury in Tennessee loss

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered an ACL tear in the Volunteers' loss to South Carolina, the school announced on Sunday. What does the injury mean for his NFL future?

news

2022 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 11 action.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE