Redskins' defensive line loses Kemoeatu, Daniels for season

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins have placed defensive linemen Maake Kemoeatu and Phillip Daniels on season-ending injured reserve.
Coach Mike Shanahan said Wednesday that Kemoeatu will have surgery for a left shoulder injury Monday and will require six to eight weeks of rehabilitation.
Daniels has abdominal, groin and hamstring injuries.
The Redskins replaced the two by signing linebacker Rob Jackson and defensive lineman Darrion Scott. Jackson was promoted from the practice squad, and Scott was one of the last cuts of training camp.
The Redskins also signed defensive lineman Rashaad Duncan and tackle Xavier Fulton to the practice squad and released tackle Jacob Bender from the practice squad.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press