Redskins' defensive line loses Kemoeatu, Daniels for season

Published: Dec 22, 2010 at 03:40 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins have placed defensive linemen Maake Kemoeatu and Phillip Daniels on season-ending injured reserve.

For more on the Washington Redskins, check out the latest from our bloggers.

Coach Mike Shanahan said Wednesday that Kemoeatu will have surgery for a left shoulder injury Monday and will require six to eight weeks of rehabilitation.

Daniels has abdominal, groin and hamstring injuries.

The Redskins replaced the two by signing linebacker Rob Jackson and defensive lineman Darrion Scott. Jackson was promoted from the practice squad, and Scott was one of the last cuts of training camp.

The Redskins also signed defensive lineman Rashaad Duncan and tackle Xavier Fulton to the practice squad and released tackle Jacob Bender from the practice squad.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

This Week in NFL History (April 18-24): Colts select Peyton Manning No. 1 overall in 1998 NFL Draft

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on new coach Mike McDaniel, offseason additions: 'Exciting times for all of us'

The Miami Dolphins will face high expectations this fall after an attention-grabbing offseason that included the hiring of a new head coach, several free-agent additions and a blockbuster trade. Although Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa expressed excitement for the upcoming season with his new offensive weapons, he is well aware of the one thing that will satisfy demands: winning games.

news

Ohio State honors Dwayne Haskins at spring football game

The late Dwayne Haskins was honored by his alma mater on Saturday during Ohio State's spring football game.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW