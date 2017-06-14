Redskins defensive back DeAngelo Hall takes pay cut

The Redskins defensive back told reporters on Wednesday that his contract has been redone for the upcoming season, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, who noted that Hall will now make a base salary of $2.3 million.
That's a steep reduction off the $4.25 million the 33-year-old cover man was originally ticketed to earn.
The pay cut comes as little surprise. Hall is angling to continue his career after last season was cut short in September due to a torn ACL. With safeties D.J. Swearinger, Su'a Cravens and Will Blackmon on the roster, it's no guarantee that Hall sees starting snaps.
Missing 31 of his last 48 games due to injury, Hall switched to safety two seasons ago after serving for more than a decade as a reliable NFL starting cornerback. Near the end of his career, the wily veteran at least gives the Redskins depth at the backstop position.