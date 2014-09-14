Redskins' defense hammers Jaguars into oblivion

The Washington Redskins overcame the loss of their starting quarterback and most dangerous offensive weapon to hammer the Jacksonville Jaguars 41-10 for their first win of the season. Our takeaways:
- Stephen King couldn't have authored a more horrific start to Sunday's Redskins outing. After losing starting quarterback Robert Griffin III to a dislocated left ankle, deep threat DeSean Jackson was ruled out with an AC joint sprain.
- With Kirk Cousins taking over, the Redskins didn't skip a beat. Griffin's reliable backup immediately pegged fullback Darrel Young for a 20-yard touchdown strike en route to completing his first 12 passes, a career best. The sample size is minor, but Cousins -- tossing for 250 yards on the day with two scores and no picks -- looks no less comfortable in Jay Gruden's offense than Griffin.
- Washington's pass rush dropped a mega-ton hammer. Ryan Kerrigan dialed up a career-best four sacks, while Perry Riley, Brian Orakpo and Jason Hatcher ate up Jacksonville's line and Chad Henne all afternoon. Washington tied a franchise record with 10 sacks and unleashed a whopping 18 quarterback hits. With the second quarter ticking away, the Redskins had outgained the Jaguars 257 yards to one.
- Jacksonville's first five possessions generated five punts. The Jaguars offense is bereft of energy with Chad Henne in the saddle. We're destined to see Blake Bortles before long, but it might not matter behind this super-shaky offensive line.
- Alfred Morris ran with power and vision, serving as the offensive centerpiece for a ground attack that helped Washington carve out an unsurmountable lead. He remains a nonfactor in the passing game, but Morris blistered Jacksonville for 85 yards and two scores.
- With Jordan Reed out of the lineup, tight end Niles Paul made the most of his opportunity to the tune of eight catches for 99 yards with a touchdown. He consistently gave Cousins a target in space and looms as a frisky option if Reed remains an injury concern.
