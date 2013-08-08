Redskins defeat Titans with two-point conversion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Robert Griffin III handled the coin toss, and Kirk Cousins picked up where he left off last season filling in at quarterback, throwing for a touchdown as the Washington Redskins edged the Tennessee Titans 22-21 Thursday night in their preseason opener.
The Redskins sat eight starters, including Griffin, who warmed up and was on the field dressed. Cousins looked sharp in Griffin's place, completing 6 of 7 passes for 52 yards and a TD for a 137.2 passer rating in two series for the defending NFC East champs.
The Titans showed off their revamped run game as Chris Johnson scored on a 58-yard burst. Tennessee had 92 yards rushing and a 14-7 lead after the first quarter; Shonn Greene added a 19-yard TD run.
Pat White scored on a 9-yard TD run with 2:23 left and found Emmanuel Ogbuehi for the two-point conversion to avoid overtime.
