Redskins defeat Titans with two-point conversion

Published: Aug 08, 2013 at 04:35 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Robert Griffin III handled the coin toss, and Kirk Cousins picked up where he left off last season filling in at quarterback, throwing for a touchdown as the Washington Redskins edged the Tennessee Titans 22-21 Thursday night in their preseason opener.

The Redskins sat eight starters, including Griffin, who warmed up and was on the field dressed. Cousins looked sharp in Griffin's place, completing 6 of 7 passes for 52 yards and a TD for a 137.2 passer rating in two series for the defending NFC East champs.

The Titans showed off their revamped run game as Chris Johnson scored on a 58-yard burst. Tennessee had 92 yards rushing and a 14-7 lead after the first quarter; Shonn Greene added a 19-yard TD run.

Pat White scored on a 9-yard TD run with 2:23 left and found Emmanuel Ogbuehi for the two-point conversion to avoid overtime.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

