Redskins DE Taylor will have MRI after spraining right knee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Washington Redskins defensive end Jason Taylor left Saturday's 47-3 preseason loss to Carolina with a sprained right knee.
Coach Jim Zorn indicated an initial X-ray showed no serious damage, but said Taylor would undergo an MRI on Sunday.
The six-time Pro Bowl pick, acquired in a trade with Miami last month, was hurt when his leg bent awkwardly after he ended up in the middle of the pile following DeAngelo Williams' 5-yard run midway through the second quarter.
Taylor immediately screamed in pain and was attended to for several minutes on the field. He walked off the field on his own, but put little pressure on his right leg. He did not return and wasn't in the locker room after the game.
Taylor, who has started 130 consecutive regular-season games, spent the previous 11 seasons in Miami. But he angered the Dolphins for appearing on the television show "Dancing With the Stars" rather than working out with the team this offseason and was later dealt to the Redskins for two draft picks.
"When he flipped over and they pulled down his sock, that's a very bad sign," Zorn said. "I don't know if it took some steam out of us, but it was a touchy situation."
