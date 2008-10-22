Redskins DE Taylor still far from 100 percent

ASHBURN, Va. -- Jason Taylor estimated Wednesday that he is only 60 percent healthy as he plays his way back after emergency calf surgery.
The veteran defensive end had the stitches removed from his calf this week. He has played in two games since the operation on Sept. 22 but has had limited impact. He said he is still having trouble turning the corner on his leg once he gets around a blocker.
"I'm eagerly anticipating the day when I can feel like myself again and could go out and put on a show," said Taylor, who has only one sack this season.
"There's a lot of wear and tear," Zorn said.
Cornerback Shawn Springs (calf) isn't expected to play Sunday against Detroit, and Zorn said defensive tackle Cornelius Griffin might be given a game off to rest a shoulder injury.
Zorn also indicated a decision will be made this week regarding second-round pick Malcolm Kelly, whose sore left knee has been drained three times recently. Kelly had another MRI on Wednesday, and Zorn said the rookie receiver will be placed on injured reserve if there's no sign of improvement.
"It's getting to the point of the season where we need another guy to come in -- or him to come in," Zorn said.
Among the players who missed practice were running back Clinton Portis (hip), safety Chris Horton (ankle), guard Pete Kendall (knees), cornerback Fred Smoot (groin) and tight end Todd Yoder (thigh). All are expected to play Sunday, except for Smoot.
Quarterback Jason Campbell, who tweaked his groin in last week's win over Cleveland, took part in the full practice.
"He's 100 percent," Zorn said.
The Redskins also signed guard Isaiah Ross to their practice squad. He fills the spot vacated by offensive lineman Andrew Crummey, who was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals' active roster.
