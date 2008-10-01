Redskins DE Jason Taylor likely out for Eagles game

Published: Oct 01, 2008 at 01:19 PM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins defensive end Jason Taylor appears likely to miss a second straight game as he recovers from calf surgery.

Taylor did not practice Wednesday and was limited to doing some jogging along the side of the field. Asked if he has ruled Taylor out for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Jim Zorn said: "I think that, but I wouldn't say that because we just don't know."

"He's got to heal," Zorn said. "He would be optimistic, but if he doesn't practice I can't imagine him playing this week, so it may be another week. Again, he's out here running, and that's more than I thought he was going to do this week."

Taylor had emergency surgery to drain blood near his ankle after getting kicked in the calf in the win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. The league's career sack leader among active players sat out last week's victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Also unable to practice Wednesday were cornerback Shawn Springs and right tackle Stephon Heyer.

Springs did a solid job frustrating Terrell Owens in the win over Dallas before leaving in the second half with a strained calf, while Heyer aggravated his sprained shoulder during his limited action on special teams. Jon Jansen started the game because of Heyer's injury, and Zorn has been noncommittal as to which player will start when Heyer is back to full health.

Guard Randy Thomas (toe) and linebacker Marcus Washington (hamstring) were limited in practice. Defensive end Andre Carter was excused for personal reasons.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks' Pete Carroll: QB Geno Smith 'almost perfect' in second half of win over Commanders

Following a first half where the Seahawks were unable to score a touchdown, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says QB Geno Smith was near perfect in Sunday's win over Washington.
news

The First Read: Vikings, Texans among five wild cards that could shape second half of 2023 NFL season

In this edition of The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha spotlights five wild cards that could really shape the second half of the 2023 NFL season. Plus, risers/sliders from Week 10, the must-see game of Week 11 and a SIGNIFICANT development in the MVP race.
news

With Josh Dobbs at the helm, Vikings earn fifth consecutive win without Justin Jefferson

The sky felt like it was falling in Minneapolis after injuries to QB Kirk Cousins and WR Justin Jefferson, but Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell has revived his team the last three weeks with Josh Dobbs at the helm. 
news

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: 'I'm the top receiver in this game'

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb continued his torrid stretch, destroying the New York Giants for 151 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches and adding a 14-yard rushing score in Dallas' 49-17 victory. Afterward, he called himself the "top receiver" in the NFL.