Redskins DE Jason Taylor likely out for Eagles game

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins defensive end Jason Taylor appears likely to miss a second straight game as he recovers from calf surgery.
Taylor did not practice Wednesday and was limited to doing some jogging along the side of the field. Asked if he has ruled Taylor out for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Jim Zorn said: "I think that, but I wouldn't say that because we just don't know."
"He's got to heal," Zorn said. "He would be optimistic, but if he doesn't practice I can't imagine him playing this week, so it may be another week. Again, he's out here running, and that's more than I thought he was going to do this week."
Taylor had emergency surgery to drain blood near his ankle after getting kicked in the calf in the win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. The league's career sack leader among active players sat out last week's victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
Also unable to practice Wednesday were cornerback Shawn Springs and right tackle Stephon Heyer.
Springs did a solid job frustrating Terrell Owens in the win over Dallas before leaving in the second half with a strained calf, while Heyer aggravated his sprained shoulder during his limited action on special teams. Jon Jansen started the game because of Heyer's injury, and Zorn has been noncommittal as to which player will start when Heyer is back to full health.
Guard Randy Thomas (toe) and linebacker Marcus Washington (hamstring) were limited in practice. Defensive end Andre Carter was excused for personal reasons.
