Redskins DBs Landry, Rogers inactive vs. Buccaneers

Published: Dec 12, 2010 at 03:27 AM

LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Redskins safety LaRon Landry was inactive for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the fourth consecutive contest he has missed with a left Achilles' tendon injury.

Redskins cornerback Carlos Rogers sat out for the third time in four games with a hamstring injury. Rogers said last week that his right hamstring is better, but his left one is still sore.

Washington running back Ryan Torain was active after missing four games with a hamstring injury.

There were no surprises among the Buccaneers' inactives. Tampa Bay placed cornerback Aqib Talib and center Jeff Faine on season-ending injured reserve last week.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

