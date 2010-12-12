Redskins DBs Landry, Rogers inactive vs. Buccaneers

LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Redskins safety LaRon Landry was inactive for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the fourth consecutive contest he has missed with a left Achilles' tendon injury.
Redskins cornerback Carlos Rogers sat out for the third time in four games with a hamstring injury. Rogers said last week that his right hamstring is better, but his left one is still sore.
There were no surprises among the Buccaneers' inactives. Tampa Bay placed cornerback Aqib Talib and center Jeff Faine on season-ending injured reserve last week.
