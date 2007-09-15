Redskins' Daniels downgraded to doubtful for Monday night game

Published: Sep 15, 2007 at 01:25 PM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins defensive end Phillip Daniels did not practice again Saturday and was downgraded to doubtful for Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Daniels, who sprained his foot last week against Miami, said the prudent thing might be for him to sit out Monday night and prepare instead for the next week's game against the New York Giants.

"You don't want to go out and set yourself back," Daniels said. "Or go out and into the game and play only a quarter. You want to be smart."

Daniels' injury could provide the first test of the team's youth movement along the defensive line. Demetric Evans, who has 11 career NFL starts, would likely take Daniels' spot in the starting lineup. The only other defensive end on the roster is undersized but speedy first-year player Chris Wilson, who made his NFL debut last week against the Dolphins.

The Redskins cut veteran Renaldo Wynn in the preseason and did not address the defensive line in the draft or with a marquee free agent signing, even though the defense ranked 31st in the NFL last season.

The Redskins could also have their newfound depth at cornerback tested. Fred Smoot, who hurt his hamstring during practice on Friday, was downgraded from probable to questionable. If Smoot doesn't play, it would open the door for Shawn Springs to return to the starting lineup after playing mostly in nickel packages last week.

Also Saturday, safety Pierson Prioleau (hamstring) was upgraded from questionable to probable. Vernon Fox (groin) remains doubtful.

