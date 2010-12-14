Redskins cut punter who mishandled extra point

Published: Dec 14, 2010 at 08:35 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- After the snap on an extra-point attempt slipped through his hands in a one-point loss, Washington Redskins punter-holder Hunter Smith said: "If anybody needs to lose their job, it's me."

Smith lost his job Tuesday. The Redskins cut him, two days after his gaffe in the 17-16 loss to Tampa Bay.

The Redskins replaced Smith with Sam Paulescu, who takes over both punting and holding duties in a job that has become a revolving door. Smith and Paulescu were two of four punters used by the Redskins last year, and Paulescu becomes the third punter this year.

Smith mishandled the PAT snap after the Redskins pulled within one point on a touchdown with nine seconds to play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The loss dropped the Redskins to 5-8.

Smith also was struggling as a punter. His gross average of 40.5 ranks 30th in the NFL, and his net average of 33.7 yards ranks 31st. He was signed in early October when Josh Bidwell was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury.

Smith began last year as the Redskins' punter, but leg injuries forced him to miss three games. Paulescu filled in for one of those games, punting three times for a 50-yard average.

Paulescu also has played for Tampa Bay, Dallas and Denver.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

