Redskins cut punter who mishandled extra point

ASHBURN, Va. -- After the snap on an extra-point attempt slipped through his hands in a one-point loss, Washington Redskins punter-holder Hunter Smith said: "If anybody needs to lose their job, it's me."
Smith lost his job Tuesday. The Redskins cut him, two days after his gaffe in the 17-16 loss to Tampa Bay.
Smith mishandled the PAT snap after the Redskins pulled within one point on a touchdown with nine seconds to play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The loss dropped the Redskins to 5-8.
Smith also was struggling as a punter. His gross average of 40.5 ranks 30th in the NFL, and his net average of 33.7 yards ranks 31st. He was signed in early October when Josh Bidwell was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury.
Smith began last year as the Redskins' punter, but leg injuries forced him to miss three games. Paulescu filled in for one of those games, punting three times for a 50-yard average.
Paulescu also has played for Tampa Bay, Dallas and Denver.
