Redskins' Cooley might practice Thursday; McIntosh back

Published: Oct 20, 2010 at 05:34 AM

Redskins tight end Chris Cooley, who suffered a concussion during last weekend's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, participated in some light drills Wednesday and should be able to practice Thursday, The Washington Post reported.

Cooley will be cleared to prepare for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears if he makes it through Thursday's practice without incident.

"You never know with those concussions," Shanahan said, according to the newspaper. "You don't know how long it's going to hang in there. He's feeling much better, so hopefully nothing pops up."

Starting linebacker Rocky McIntosh will practice Wednesday and is expected to return for Sunday's game, The Post reported.

The fifth-year veteran, who led the Redskins in tackles after Week 5, missed this past Sunday's loss after suffering a concussion one week earlier against the Green Bay Packers.

"It's hard. You want to be out there with your teammates, (giving them) the best possible chance to win," McIntosh said Wednesday. "You always want to be out there."

Albert Haynesworth, who missed two games following his half brother's death in an Oct. 7 motorcycle accident, practiced Wednesday and also is expected to play Sunday.

