Redskins contact McCloughan for top executive role

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the team has reached out to respected personnel man Scot McCloughan about serving as a top executive, according to sources informed of the Redskins' plan.
McCloughan was out of football this season after resigning in April from his post as a personnel executive for the Seahawks, a job he held since 2010. He previously served as the general manager for the 49ers from 2005 to 2009. McCloughan stepped down from both positions due to personal matters.
Rapoport tweeted that McCloughan has interest in the Redskins job after also speaking with the Oakland Raiders.
Former Packers GM Ron Wolf told ESPN The Magazine's Seth Wickersham last month that McCloughan houses an "exceptional ... uncanny" gift for talent evaluation.
Playing a major role in the drafting of six players who made the Pro Bowl in 2013, McCloughan -- while with the Seahawks -- wrote of a pre-draft Russell Wilson: "Obviously we are really interested in passers with better height, but this guy may just be the exception to the rule. He has the 'it' factor."
Washington's interest in McCloughan suggests that general manager Bruce Allen is rethinking a franchise with just one winning season since 2008.
"Holding those people accountable, and that includes myself, and making sure that if there is a way we can do things to help this organization win, to get back to the basics of this great franchise, that's what we're going to do," Allen told reporters in last week's widely criticized press conference. "That's my job to help figure out that puzzle."
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Wild Card game and looks ahead to the Divisional Round. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.