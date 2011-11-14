Redskins' Cofield cautions teammates of more struggles ahead

Mired in a five-game losing streak, Washington Redskins defensive tackle Barry Cofield warned that the team could drop the rest of its games if it doesn't make significant changes.
The Redskins started the season 3-1 but have not won since Oct. 2. Their 20-9 loss on Sunday to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-6. With a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys looming, Cofield warned that the team had to make a quick turnaround before things get "ugly."
"There's no guarantee that we can win another game," Cofield said. "We just don't have a team on our schedule that's just going to lay down and let us beat 'em. If we don't play better, then there's no reason to expect to win any games. The ball's just not going to bounce our way, and so it could get very ugly. It could get historically ugly.
"Hopefully guys are fearful of that, and hopefully guys focus in and just come together and do whatever it takes to get a win -- because if we don't, then it's going to be a very very long winter."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.