Around the NFL

Redskins coach: Niles Paul's starting tight end

Published: Aug 10, 2015 at 08:29 AM

Because we're obsessed with the increasingly antiquated idea of "starters" and "non-starters" in the NFL, the Washington Redskins generated a bit of news Sunday by listing Niles Paul ahead of Jordan Reed on their tight end depth chart.

Does this mean anything? Probably not, but here's head coach Jay Gruden, who confirmed on Monday that both will get plenty of playing time:

"We change personnel so often I think they'll both get a lot of playing time but if you go one TE, one fullback, one RB it will be Niles at start," he told reporters.

Coaches and teams are required to make up these depth charts and often use them as motivational tools during camp. They are also listing Paul ahead of Reed because he's a better blocker and may be on the field for their base set, even though Reed has improved as a blocker this offseason.

Reed is also recovering from a knee procedure that he underwent this spring.

However, assuming that Gruden will ignore a talented former third-round pick who averages nearly 50 catches a season and 10 yards per catch is foolish.

It's also foolish to assume that Gruden will not try and use their strengths together in his offense. Double tight end sets have thrived under the right set of circumstances and Reed could play fantastically well off of Paul in open space.

In short, let's not freak out about Washington's depth chart right now. Reed is far too talented to ride the pine.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast covers the latest on Aldon Smith's release and breaks down the training camp stories flying under the radar.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers OC sees 'a lot of similarities' between WR Mike Williams, Saints' Michael Thomas

NFL fans have yet to see Michael Thomas play in 2021. Unless you're a fan of the Chargers that is, in which case you've been witnessing Mike Williams evolve into a threat reminiscent of the Saints' All-Pro receiver.
news

Bears to start QB Justin Fields in Week 4 after downgrading Andy Dalton (knee) to doubtful

The Bears announced Saturday that rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start against the Lions in place of Andy Dalton, who was downgraded to doubtful with a knee injury.
news

Patriots activate WR N'Keal Harry from injured reserve 

After starting the season on IR, Patriots WR N'Keal Harry﻿ is set to make his first appearance of the 2021 regular season.
news

Ravens activate practice squad RB Le'Veon Bell 

The Ravens' backfield has added a possibly major piece ahead of Week 4, elevating RB Le'Veon Bell from the practice squad.
news

Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) placed on injured reserve

﻿Colts G Quenton Nelson﻿ (ankle) is being placed on injured reserve and will miss a minimum of three weeks, the team announced Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 2

Steelers WR Chase Claypool (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Green Bay Packers, the team announced Saturday.
news

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) not traveling with team, won't play vs. Patriots

Rob Gronkowski's New England homecoming won't happen on Sunday as the Buccaneers TE is being held out versus the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Patriots place RB James White (hip) on injured reserve

New England Patriots running back James White could miss the remainder of the season with a hip injury sustained in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.
news

Packers' Za'Darius Smith undergoes back surgery, expected to remain out for extended period of time 

Packers' standout pass rusher Za'Darius Smith is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time after undergoing back surgery this week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Rob Gronkowski (ribs) doubtful for Buccaneers-Patriots

Rob Gronkowski﻿'s rib injury could keep him out of action in Week 4. The Buccaneers listed Gronkowski as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Patriots on the team's Friday injury report.
news

Bears' starting QB vs. Lions will be game-time decision; Andy Dalton (knee) listed as questionable

Chicago coach Matt Nagy continues to put off his starting quarterback decision for Sunday's home game against the Lions. Andy Dalton is officially listed as questionable for Sunday after being limited in practice all week.
news

Titans rule out WRs A.J. Brown, Julio Jones vs. Jets

Ryan Tannehill will have to look down the depth chart for targets this weekend. Titans receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are out for Sunday's contest against the New York Jets.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW