Redskins coach: Niles Paul's starting tight end

Because we're obsessed with the increasingly antiquated idea of "starters" and "non-starters" in the NFL, the Washington Redskins generated a bit of news Sunday by listing Niles Paul ahead of Jordan Reed on their tight end depth chart.
Does this mean anything? Probably not, but here's head coach Jay Gruden, who confirmed on Monday that both will get plenty of playing time:
"We change personnel so often I think they'll both get a lot of playing time but if you go one TE, one fullback, one RB it will be Niles at start," he told reporters.
Coaches and teams are required to make up these depth charts and often use them as motivational tools during camp. They are also listing Paul ahead of Reed because he's a better blocker and may be on the field for their base set, even though Reed has improved as a blocker this offseason.
However, assuming that Gruden will ignore a talented former third-round pick who averages nearly 50 catches a season and 10 yards per catch is foolish.
It's also foolish to assume that Gruden will not try and use their strengths together in his offense. Double tight end sets have thrived under the right set of circumstances and Reed could play fantastically well off of Paul in open space.
In short, let's not freak out about Washington's depth chart right now. Reed is far too talented to ride the pine.