Redskins' Chris Culliver suspended one game

The league announced Monday that the Redskins cornerback has been suspended without pay for one game for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Culliver is eligible to return to practice ahead of the team's Week 3 tilt with the New York Giants.
Culliver pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanors in June to resolve a case in which he "hit a bicyclist, fled the scene, then threatened a citizen with brass knuckles" in Santa Clara, Calif., in March 2014, per The Washington Times.
The fifth-year cornerback signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the Redskins in March. He played 57 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins, per Pro Football Focus, but he won't be on hand in Week 2 to deal with Nick Foles and his cast of wideouts. Luckily for the 'Skins, cornerback Bashaud Breeland is set to return from suspension this week.
Washington also has DeAngelo Hall, David Amerson and Justin Rogers on the roster, but this is hardly a team that can afford to lose a member of the secondary.