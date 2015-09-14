Redskins' Chris Culliver suspended one game

The fifth-year cornerback signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the Redskins in March. He played 57 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins, per Pro Football Focus, but he won't be on hand in Week 2 to deal with Nick Foles and his cast of wideouts. Luckily for the 'Skins, cornerback Bashaud Breeland is set to return from suspension this week.