Redskins CB Westbrook charged with DUI in Maryland

WALDORF, Md. -- Washington Redskins cornerback Byron Westbrook was arrested early Friday and charged with driving under the influence.
Charles County sheriff's department spokeswoman Diane Richardson said Westbrook, 25, was pulled over about 2 a.m. on Route 5 at Lakewood Place after a deputy saw a Mercedes cross the center line several times.
Richardson said the deputy smelled alcohol and administered field sobriety tests. She said Westbrook, the brother of Eagles running back Brian Westbrook, failed and was arrested.
Byron Westbrook has been charged with driving under the influence, driving while intoxicated, negligent driving and failure to drive right of center. He was released on personal recognizance.
Westbrook's agent could not immediately be reached for comment.
"We take these issues very seriously," Redskins general manager Bruce Allen said in an e-mail. "Moving forward, we plan to meet with Byron and will continue to monitor the situation."
Westbrook, who signed with Washington in May 2007 as an undrafted free agent, played in 15 games last season. He spent his first two seasons on the Redskins' practice squad.
