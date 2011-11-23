Redskins CB Hall still confident but doesn't regret cut request

Published: Nov 23, 2011 at 04:51 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- DeAngelo Hall joked Wednesday that he had to tell players around the NFL that he's not on "suicide watch" because of his harsh self-critique following the Washington Redskins' 27-24 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

"I had so many calls from other guys in the league telling me how great I was as a corner," Hall said. "And I'm, like, 'Dude, I'm not on suicide watch.' It was amazing, just the reaction that I didn't think it was going to get."

"I'm perfectly fine," Hall added. "Still swagged out. Still feel like I'm one of the best in the game."

The Redskins' veteran cornerback and defensive co-captain said he heard from Larry Fitzgerald, Ben Roethlisberger, Chad Ochocinco and Ray Lewis since saying he should be cut for giving up the completion to Dez Bryant that set up the Cowboys' winning field goal in overtime.

"My mom's calling me. She's like, 'Are you OK?' " Hall said. "And I'm, like, 'Mom, I'm good.' If they're going to point a finger, I'd rather them point it at me than anybody else. We don't need anybody else going in the tank or feeling bad about themselves. We need the best performance out of everybody. I'm the kind of guy, I can take it."

After the game -- in which he also let Bryant get behind him on Dallas' opening score -- Hall said: "The way I'm playing right now, they need to go and cut me, because I'm definitely not worth what I'm getting."

"I stand by it," Hall said Wednesday. "I wear this 'C' on my chest for a reason. I hold myself to a higher standard than a lot of other people."

