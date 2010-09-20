Redskins CB Hall claims he should cover foes' top wideouts

Notes: An MRI exam on rookie LT Trent Williams' injured left knee came back negative, but Shanahan said he won't know until later in the week whether or not the fourth overall pick in this year's draft will play against the St. Louis Rams on Sunday. ... Shanahan said he doesn't know whether or not DL Albert Haynesworth (ankle) will be available to practice this week. ... The Redskins have run for 107 yards; the only two NFL teams who gained fewer on the ground as of Monday afternoon were the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers, who had played only one game before meeting Monday night. Washington ran for 18 yards on 17 carries Sunday, and Shanahan acknowledged, "The running game wasn't there." ... Shanahan had no problem with Texans coach Gary Kubiak calling a timeout just as Redskins kicker Graham Gano was about to attempt a 52-yard field goal in overtime; after all, as Shanahan pointed out, it's a strategy he "got so much abuse for starting" years ago. Gano initially put the ball through the uprights, but it didn't count; his second attempt sailed wide right. Gano explained Monday he "kind of lifted my head up in excitement to try and see where the kick went," which threw his body off. "It's never good when it happens," Gano said, "but it's better that it happens now, rather than when we're in the playoffs."