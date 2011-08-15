Redskins camp report: Most eyes fixed on QB competition

3. The inside linebackers could provide more pressure.Brian Orakpo is already an established pass rusher, and first-round pick Ryan Kerrigan is emerging on the other side. That duo will force teams to go to fan protections at some point, which means the offensive tackles step out to block the outside linebackers and the guard steps out to block the defensive end. The Redskins will react to that protection scheme the same way the Pittsburgh Steelers do when LaMarr Woodley and James Harrison face it by blitzing the inside linebackers. Look for London Fletcher and Rocky McIntosh to get the green light to come after the quarterback this year.