Redskins-Bucs preseason game moved to Wednesday

This week's preseason game between the Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium has been moved to Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 8 p.m. ET. The change from the originally scheduled date of Thursday, Sept. 1, is in order to avoid anticipated severe weather from Tropical Depression Nine.
The game will be shown live on NFL Network.
"We have been in regular communication with administrators from the Tampa Sports Authority, Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa and the National Weather Service over the past day as it has become apparent that the most severe weather associated with Tropical Depression Nine will likely make landfall on Thursday," Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said. "This decision was made by both teams in conjunction with the National Football League and local authorities in an effort to ensure the safety of our fans, players and stadium staff."