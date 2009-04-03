Redskins brass meets with starting QB Campbell to mend fences

Published: Apr 03, 2009 at 02:04 PM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Having failed to land Jay Cutler from the Denver Broncos, the Washington Redskins worked Friday to mend fences with quarterback Jason Campbell.

"We met with Jason today and had a candid discussion," Redskins executive vice president of football operations Vinny Cerrato said in a statement released by the team. "We told Jason that when Jay Cutler became available, we, like many other NFL teams, spoke with the Broncos. We are all on the same page, and we are moving forward."

Cerrato's statement was the Redskins' first acknowledgment that they had tried to acquire Cutler, who instead was traded Thursday by the Broncos to the Chicago Bears for a hefty price that included two first-round draft picks.

Cerrato, owner Dan Snyder and the team now have to be concerned that Campbell will feel as slighted by the Redskins as Cutler was with the Broncos. Cutler became disenchanted in Denver when he learned the Broncos had tried to trade for then-New England Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel, who later was shipped to the Kansas City Chiefs.

But Campbell said all the right things during the week, expressing in several interviews that he had confidence in his abilities, that he wanted to continue to help the Redskins win and that he would use the trade talk as extra motivation for the upcoming season, which is his last under his rookie contract.

"I would say it was a very successful meeting because everyone expressed themselves and made it clear what we want to try to accomplish," Campbell said in an interview with The Washington Post after Friday's meeting. "We talked for a long time about everything that had happened, and the thing I felt the best about was that I got a chance to talk about what I'm trying to do, which is just get ready for the season and try to help this team get to that higher level."

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland, accused of possessing stolen gun

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday evening, Cleveland police confirmed to NFL.com. Lattimore was arrested for failure to notify possession of a firearm, and on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
news

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Shaun O'Hara

Michael Robinson welcomes fellow Super Bowl champion Shaun O'Hara to the podcast to swap Lombardi Trophy tales. 
news

Leonard Fournette re-signing with Buccaneers for one year, up to $4M 

The Bucs are re-signing running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The deal could see Fournette earn up to $4 million with incentives. 
news

Browns GM: John Johnson a player who 'doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market'

Browns GM Andrew Berry described safety John Johnson as a talented young player entering his prime who "doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW