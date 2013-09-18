Redskins' Brandon Meriweather fined $42K for hit on Eddie Lacy

Published: Sep 18, 2013 at 08:15 AM

Washington Redskins safety Brandon Meriweatherwas fined $42,000 by the NFL on Wednesday for a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported.

Meriweather launched himself at Eddie Lacy, a blow that left the Packers running back concussed. Lacy left the game and didn't return.

Later in the game, Meriweather levied another big hit, this time on James Starks. Meriweather suffered a concussion on the play and missed the remainder of the contest.

The two-time Pro Bowl player has a history of unnecessary roughness penalties. No foul was called on either hit in the game.

