Redskins' Brandon Meriweather arrested on suspicion of DUI

Published: Apr 26, 2012 at 10:41 AM

Washington Redskins safety Brandon Meriweather was arrested Thursday morning in Arlington, Va., on suspicion of driving under the influence, Arlington County Police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck confirmed.

NFL Network's live draft coverage

Our coverage of the 2012 NFL Draft begins well before the Colts' first-overall pick. Tune in for live coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET through the first round.

Meriweather was traveling westbound on Interstate-66 when he was pulled over at 2:54 a.m. Police detected an odor of alcohol on Meriweather's breath, Sternbeck said. Meriweather refused a breathalyzer test and failed a field sobriety test.

He was charged with refusal to take a breathalyzer test in addition to DUI. Meriweather was held in Arlington County Detention Center overnight and was later released.

"We're aware of the incident and will address the issue with Brandon as soon as we get all the facts," Redskins spokesman Tony Wyllie told NFL.com's Steve Wyche.

Meriweather signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Redskins in March. The former first-round pick out of Miami was named to the Pro Bowl in 2009 and 2010 as a member of the New England Patriots.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) expected to play Sunday at Buccaneers

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) expected to make debut on Sunday against Patriots

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots after missing all of 2021 with a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Titans LT Taylor Lewan (knee) to miss remainder of 2022 season

Titans LT Taylor Lewan will miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to a knee injury he sustained on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE