Redskins' Brandon Meriweather arrested on suspicion of DUI

Washington Redskins safety Brandon Meriweather was arrested Thursday morning in Arlington, Va., on suspicion of driving under the influence, Arlington County Police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck confirmed.
Meriweather was traveling westbound on Interstate-66 when he was pulled over at 2:54 a.m. Police detected an odor of alcohol on Meriweather's breath, Sternbeck said. Meriweather refused a breathalyzer test and failed a field sobriety test.
He was charged with refusal to take a breathalyzer test in addition to DUI. Meriweather was held in Arlington County Detention Center overnight and was later released.
"We're aware of the incident and will address the issue with Brandon as soon as we get all the facts," Redskins spokesman Tony Wyllie told NFL.com's Steve Wyche.
Meriweather signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Redskins in March. The former first-round pick out of Miami was named to the Pro Bowl in 2009 and 2010 as a member of the New England Patriots.