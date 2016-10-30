 Skip to main content
Advertising

Redskins, Bengals battle to 27-27 tie in London

Published: Oct 30, 2016 at 12:27 PM

LONDON -- The Washington Redskins and Cincinnati Bengals played to a 27-27 draw Sunday in London as the NFL got its second tied game in a season for the first time since 1997.

The sold-out crowd of 84,488 at Wembley Stadium left deflated and even puzzled as the regulation-time shootout between Kirk Cousins and Andy Dalton turned into an overtime comedy of errors.

"It definitely feels more like a loss than a win, because we moved the ball so well and had so many opportunities to win," Cousins said.

Washington (4-3-1) appeared to have the game won with 2:13 left in overtime, but Dustin Hopkins hooked his 34-yard field goal attempt wide left.

Hopkins, whose first overtime attempt sailed smoothly through the uprights but was negated by a last-second Bengals timeout, appeared calm and unruffled in the locker room.

"It was slick out there, but that didn't have an effect on any of my kicks," said Hopkins, who also was badly short on a 55-yard attempt at the end of the first half.

The Redskins got the ball back with 1:11 remaining when Dalton fumbled at the Bengals 47 on a quarterback sneak. Cousins couldn't connect downfield and tossed his final desperate pass tamely into the sideline to preserve the draw. Cincinnati is 3-4-1.

The unlikely result came one week after the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals tied 6-6.

"Obviously not winning the game is disappointing," Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said. "We had opportunities on both sides of the ball to win it."

Cousins finished with 38 completions for a season-high 458 yards on a team-record 56 attempts, with touchdowns to Jordan Reed and Jamison Crowder. He also threw an inconsequential interception on a deep ball.

Dalton completed 27 of 42 for 284 yards and a touchdown to Tyler Eifert, who saw his first significant game action following offseason back surgery. Eifert made nine catches for 102 yards, while A.J. Green generated 121 yards on nine catches. Dalton also tossed a costly interception early in the fourth quarter with the Bengals driving deep into Washington territory.

Copyright 2016 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former NFL CB Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of DUI, authorities in Washington state say

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Washington State Patrol.
news

Davius Richard, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in third annual HBCU Legacy Bowl

North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a 10-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.
news

Buccaneers OLB Lavonte David not open to joining new team in free agency: 'I do want to retire a Buc'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David was asked this week whether he'd consider joining a new team this offseason, or whether the only options he'd consider at this point are re-signing with the Bucs or hanging up the cleats. To that, David replied in the affirmative that his intentions are to remain a lifelong Buccaneer.
news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown on rumors of unhappiness in Philly: 'I want to be here, it's simple as that'

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown opened up on Friday, calling in to the 94WIP Afternoon Show to discuss his future with the team, his relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philly locker room.