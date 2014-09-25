Redskins believe RGIII would accept backup role

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden admitted the obvious this week when he refused to rule out the possibility of Kirk Cousins keeping the team's starting quarterback job over Robert Griffin III when both players are healthy.
It all depends on how Cousins plays over the next five or six weeks, and NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport says the Redskins' eyes are "wide open" to Cousins taking the job.
"They do concede that Robert Griffin III is the better overall player and certainly more talented," Rapoport said on NFL Total Access Kickoff Thursday. "The thought is that Cousins might be a better fit for this system."
However, RGIII might not have to worry about his job after Thursday night's game. Cousins imploded on national television, tossing four picks and losing one fumble in a blowout loss to the Giants.
Griffin got the cast off his ankle last week, and won't be ready to play for five or six weeks, though. Cousins could still prove worthy of the starting job by then.
"If that happens, they firmly believe RGIII will handle it well. And he will be good on the sidelines," Rapoport said, noting that the team sees Griffin as a "team guy."
It's admittedly early for all of this talk. Six weeks in the NFL is an eternity. If Cousins plays poorly, Griffin will get his job back. And if Cousins plays like he did last week in Philadelphia, Gruden will have no choice but to stick with him.
Between Gruden's public comments and Rapoport's report, it sounds like the Redskins are setting the groundwork for sticking with Cousins if he continues to play well. The next six weeks could help determine the next few years of the Gruden era in Washington.
