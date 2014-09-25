Around the NFL

Redskins believe RGIII would accept backup role

Published: Sep 25, 2014 at 12:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden admitted the obvious this week when he refused to rule out the possibility of Kirk Cousins keeping the team's starting quarterback job over Robert Griffin III when both players are healthy.

It all depends on how Cousins plays over the next five or six weeks, and NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport says the Redskins' eyes are "wide open" to Cousins taking the job.

"They do concede that Robert Griffin III is the better overall player and certainly more talented," Rapoport said on NFL Total Access Kickoff Thursday. "The thought is that Cousins might be a better fit for this system."

However, RGIII might not have to worry about his job after Thursday night's game. Cousins imploded on national television, tossing four picks and losing one fumble in a blowout loss to the Giants

Griffin got the cast off his ankle last week, and won't be ready to play for five or six weeks, though. Cousins could still prove worthy of the starting job by then. 

"If that happens, they firmly believe RGIII will handle it well. And he will be good on the sidelines," Rapoport said, noting that the team sees Griffin as a "team guy."

It's admittedly early for all of this talk. Six weeks in the NFL is an eternity. If Cousins plays poorly, Griffin will get his job back. And if Cousins plays like he did last week in Philadelphia, Gruden will have no choice but to stick with him.

Between Gruden's public comments and Rapoport's report, it sounds like the Redskins are setting the groundwork for sticking with Cousins if he continues to play well. The next six weeks could help determine the next few years of the Gruden era in Washington.

On the latest Around The NFL Podcast, the heroes chat with two-time MVP Kurt Warner, debate the NFL's top throwing arms and preview Thursday night's game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Allen Robinson extension with Bears unlikely ahead of next week's deadline

The seven franchise-tagged players who haven't signed long-term deals have until next Thursday to get a multi-year contract done. Otherwise, they'll play 2021 on the one-year tender. Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin don't appear close.
news

Kenyan Drake: 'I feel like I might have a big role' in Raiders offense

The Raiders signed running back ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ to add versatility alongside Josh Jacobs in the backfield. While Jacobs will remain the workhorse, Drake said he expects to have a sizable role within the offense. 
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore on contract situation: 'I just want what I'm worth'

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore wants a new contract, making that desire abundantly clear this offseason, including holding out of mandatory minicamp. He told reporter Josina Anderson he wants a pay bump in line with the rest of the top five CBs in the game. 
news

Broncos WR Kendall Hinton has QB wristband displayed at Hall of Fame

﻿Kendall Hinton﻿'s one-game stint as Denver's starting QB in 2020 will forever be part of NFL lore. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this week that Hinton's wristband would be part of its "Season Review" display.
news

Browns' Wyatt Teller thrilled with 'insane' continuity on Cleveland's offense

The Cleveland Browns spent the offseason upgrading their defense following the team's playoff run. The offense didn't need much tinkering. Starting guard ﻿Wyatt Teller﻿ says that stability should be a huge advantage.
news

Cameron Kinley: 'I definitely have a chip on my shoulder' entering Bucs training camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley, a former Navy team captain, gives his thoughts on getting his request to play granted from the U.S. Defense Secretary. 
news

Reinvigorated Travis Kelce chasing title following Chiefs' 'shellacking' in Super Bowl LV

After an "embarrassing" loss in Super Bowl LV, Travis Kelce wants to go win another Super Bowl "more than I ever wanted to get one in the first place." 
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley remains vague on status as training camp creeps closer

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ continues on his path back to the field following an ACL tear suffered early in the 2020 season, but he's not yet at the point where he can place a target on when he'll return.
news

Lions' QB room 'pumped' as Melissa Gonzalez, David Blough's wife, heads to Olympics

﻿David Blough﻿ is headed to Detroit Lions training camp later this month. Meanwhile, his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, will be in Tokyo competing in the Olympics. The Lions QB will be rooting on his wife from afar as she competes in the women's 400-meter hurdles. 
news

Patrick Mahomes: With toe 'feeling great,' Chiefs ready to 'make a run at it and win the Super Bowl'

With training camp coming into view, Patrick Mahomes' toe injury is in rearview and he's setting his focus on the same lofty goal of winning a Super Bowl. 
news

Steelers RB Benny Snell on fighting for roster spot: 'I never have settled and been comfortable'

The Steelers reworked their running back room in 2021, saying goodbye to veteran ﻿James Conner﻿ and drafting ﻿Najee Harris﻿ in the first round to be the workhorse back. Where does that leave Benny Snell?
news

Sean McVay thought 49ers might have traded up to draft TE Kyle Pitts at No. 3

When the San Francisco 49ers traded a bundle of draft picks to move into the No. 3 overall slot in April's draft, questions about which player the Niners were targeting flew with fury in the weeks leading up to the selection.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW