Redskins' Beck signs 3-year deal, solidifying status as No. 3 QB

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Redskins have signed quarterback John Beck to three-year contract worth $3.35 million. The deal is essentially a two-year extensionto a two-year contract extension.
Get fearless forecasts from experts, pivotal games, players on the hot seat, fantasy analysis and more with NFL.com's team-by-team season previews. More ...
The move Wednesday puts Beck under contract through the 2012 season and appears to solidify his spot on the roster as the third-string quarterback. He had been competing with Richard Bartel for the No. 3 spot behind Donovan McNabb and Rex Grossman.
Beck was acquired Aug. 2 in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. He had become expendable when the Ravens signed Marc Bulger to be their backup.
Beck was with the Ravens last year and previously spent two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him in the second round in 2007 out of BYU. He hasn't played in the regular season since his rookie season, when he appeared in five games.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press