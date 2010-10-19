Redskins, Bears meet in key NFC matchup

Published: Oct 19, 2010 at 04:05 PM 
  Donovan McNabb has five TDs this year.

The storyline
The NFL's worst defense travels to face one of the league's worst offenses. The Bears are on the cusp of letting another fast start slip away, while the Redskins are finding ways to stay in games despite mediocre offense and woeful defense.

Why you should watch
Donovan McNabb returns to his hometown for the first time as a Redskin. Jay Cutler needs to bounce back or fans might start cheering more for McNabb than him. Will Mike Martz call three times as many passes as runs?

Did you know?
McNabb has won four of his five career starts in Chicago. ... Washington's Brian Orakpo has 8.5 sacks in his last nine road games. ... Bears RB Matt Forte leads all NFC running backs with 742 receiving yards since 2009. Chicago's Johnny Knox leads the league in yards per catch average at 21.8 (minimum 15 catches).

