Redskins' Banks active vs. Eagles following knee surgery; Portis out

Published: Nov 15, 2010 at 01:51 AM

As reported earlier by NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora, Washington Redskins wide receiver and kick returner Brandon Banks is active for Monday's NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 5-foot-7, 150-pound Banks, a dynamic presence in the return game, underwent knee surgery on Nov. 3.

Banks is ahead of schedule in his return. He experienced soreness in practice over the weekend, but should be ready to go.

Running back Clinton Portis is another story. Portis, working his way back from a lingering groin injury, is inactive.

Ryan Torain, on the mend from a hamstring injury, is active and will start.

The rest of the Redskins' inactives include cornerbacks Kevin Barnes and Derrick Dockery, running back Chad Simpson, linebacker Perry Riley, and defensive linemen Jeremy Jarmon and Anthony Bryant. John Beck will serve as the team's emergency quarterback.

The Eagles inactives include cornerack Ellis Hobbs, safety Will Allen, offensive tackle King Dunlap, guard Reggie Wells, defensive end Daniel Te'o-Nesheim, tight end Garrett Mills and wide receiver Chad Hall. Mike Kafka is the team's third quarterback.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

B2C: Trevor Lawrence

news

Karl Joseph returning to Raiders on free-agent deal

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the unrestricted free agent safety Karl Joseph, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Panthers' gamble on Sam Darnold makes sense; Kyle Pitts is the 2021 NFL draft's best player

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains why the Sam Darnold gamble makes sense for the Panthers. Plus, the single best player in the 2021 NFL Draft and free agency fits for a highly qualified cornerback.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW