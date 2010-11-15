Redskins' Banks active vs. Eagles following knee surgery; Portis out

As reported earlier by NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora, Washington Redskins wide receiver and kick returner Brandon Banks is active for Monday's NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 5-foot-7, 150-pound Banks, a dynamic presence in the return game, underwent knee surgery on Nov. 3.
Banks is ahead of schedule in his return. He experienced soreness in practice over the weekend, but should be ready to go.
Running back Clinton Portis is another story. Portis, working his way back from a lingering groin injury, is inactive.
The rest of the Redskins' inactives include cornerbacks Kevin Barnes and Derrick Dockery, running back Chad Simpson, linebacker Perry Riley, and defensive linemen Jeremy Jarmon and Anthony Bryant. John Beck will serve as the team's emergency quarterback.
The Eagles inactives include cornerack Ellis Hobbs, safety Will Allen, offensive tackle King Dunlap, guard Reggie Wells, defensive end Daniel Te'o-Nesheim, tight end Garrett Mills and wide receiver Chad Hall. Mike Kafka is the team's third quarterback.