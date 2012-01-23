Redskins announce hiring of Morris as DBs coach

Published: Jan 23, 2012 at 08:53 AM

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The Washington Redskins have announced the hiring of Raheem Morris as a defensive backs coach.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach agreed to take the job two weeks ago. The Redskins confirmed the move Monday, when he joined coach Mike Shanahan's staff in Mobile, Ala., for this week's Senior Bowl.

The 35-year-old Morris was fired by the Bucs this month. He had a 17-31 record over three seasons at Tampa Bay.

Morris' hiring is one of three coaching moves made by Shanahan thus far in the offseason. Safeties coach Steve Jackson and receivers coach Keenan McCardell were informed earlier this month that they will not return next season.

