Redskins among many pursuing Rogers; DL in no rush

Defensive lineman Shaun Rogers will meet with the Washington Redskins on Friday, but he will not sign with an NFL team this week, according to a league source.
The three-time Pro Bowl pick, known as "Big Baby," was released by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, but he isn't in a rush to sign elsewhere.
Upwards of one-third of the league's teams has contacted the defensive lineman. Rogers will assess the situation over the weekend, then decide if he wants to take more visits or begin negotiations with one or more teams.
The 10-year pro is in a unique position in that he is a true free agent -- by virtue of being released -- at a time when most player movement via free agency or trade is being held up until a new collective bargaining agreement is in place.
Veterans with four or more years of service, released before the current collective bargaining agreement expires March 3, are eligible to sign with another team.
Rogers is a versatile lineman who could play tackle in a 4-3 alignment or end/tackle in the 3-4. The Redskins are searching for help along the defensive line following Albert Haynesworth's troubled campaign last season.
Redskins general manager Bruce Allen told The Washington Post in January that the team would consider bringing Haynesworth back after suspending him for the final four games of the season.
