Redskins among many pursuing Rogers; DL in no rush

Published: Feb 11, 2011 at 01:35 AM

Defensive lineman Shaun Rogers will meet with the Washington Redskins on Friday, but he will not sign with an NFL team this week, according to a league source.

For more on the Washington Redskins, check out the latest from our bloggers.

The three-time Pro Bowl pick, known as "Big Baby," was released by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, but he isn't in a rush to sign elsewhere.

Upwards of one-third of the league's teams has contacted the defensive lineman. Rogers will assess the situation over the weekend, then decide if he wants to take more visits or begin negotiations with one or more teams.

The 10-year pro is in a unique position in that he is a true free agent -- by virtue of being released -- at a time when most player movement via free agency or trade is being held up until a new collective bargaining agreement is in place.

Veterans with four or more years of service, released before the current collective bargaining agreement expires March 3, are eligible to sign with another team.

Rogers is a versatile lineman who could play tackle in a 4-3 alignment or end/tackle in the 3-4. The Redskins are searching for help along the defensive line following Albert Haynesworth's troubled campaign last season.

Redskins general manager Bruce Allen told The Washington Post in January that the team would consider bringing Haynesworth back after suspending him for the final four games of the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Bears' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Justin Fields and the Bears' offense still has plenty of work to do, but Chicago's defense clamped down on Geno Smith and the Seahawks for a preseason win on Thursday.

news

Deshaun Watson settlement brings suspension saga to unsatisfying close

Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension brings finality to his situation and clarity to the Browns' plans for the season -- but, Judy Battista writes, questions remain.

news

Move the Sticks: Deshaun Watson's suspension & pivotal rookies with Lance Zierlein

Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 18

The New York Jets are "going to do right" by Zach Wilson in his recovery, while New York Giants QB Daniel Jones revealed he had an offseason neck procedure.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE