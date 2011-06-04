Redskins' Alexander adding another position to repertoire

They call Lorenzo Alexander "One Man Gang" because of his versatility. He has played seven positions in five NFL seasons.
Get ready for No. 8.
The Washington Redskins' outside linebacker spent part of last week's players-only minicamp at inside linebacker, looking to increase his value to the team.
"You've got to in this league," Alexander, also the Redskins' special-teams captain, [told The Washington Post](http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/football-insider/post/alexander-learning-yet-another position/2011/06/01/AGeZkMGH_blog.html?wprss=football-insider). "They're always trying to replace me, so I figure I've got to learn everything to make it as hard on them as possible."
Alexander started 12 games last season at left outside linebacker, but he moved over to inside linebacker, next to defensive captain London Fletcher, for some snaps last week. That enabled rookie Ryan Kerrigan, whom the Redskins drafted to play left outside linebacker, to see some reps with his new teammates at his expected slot.
Alexander said he hopes to be in his usual place when the 2011 season kicks off, but he wants to be ready to move inside if needed. Fletcher owns one of the inside slots, and Rocky McIntosh, a free agent, has said he wants to return.
Alexander spent his first Redskins season, in 2006, on the practice squad as an offensive guard and a defensive tackle. Since making the 53-man roster, Alexander has played special teams and at guard, defensive tackle, tight end, fullback and defensive end before switching to outside linebacker in coordinator Jim Haslett's 3-4 defense last season.
In his transitions from position to position, Alexander, who's listed at 6-foot-1 and 272 pounds, has lost 35 pounds, 15 of them this offseason as he looks to get quicker and faster and become a stronger pass rusher and more capable in pass coverage. He showed the increased quickness last week while covering tight end Fred Davis, on one play using a burst of speed to break up a pass from Rex Grossman.
"(The increased speed has) just helped me work on some of my weaknesses as far as pass coverage goes," Alexander said. "It also helped working on inside linebacker with Fletch and Rocky at my disposal, being able to go through some of the calls and things like that."