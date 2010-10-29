Redskins ailing at tackle ahead of Lions matchup

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins' top options at right tackle are ailing ahead of Sunday's road game against the Detroit Lions.
Jammal Brown and Stephon Heyer were limited in practice Friday for the third straight day.
Brown hasn't fully recovered from a hip injury that sidelined him all last season. Coaches had planned to rotate him with Heyer last week before Heyer sprained an ankle early in the win over the Chicago Bears.
Coach Mike Shanahan said he considered shutting down Brown for a couple of weeks, but the coach said both Brown and Heyer should be ready Sunday. The Redskins have a bye next week.
Donovan McNabb had a full practice Friday for the first time this week. Shanahan said McNabb has two tight hamstrings, a sore groin and a bruised shin.
