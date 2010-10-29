Redskins ailing at tackle ahead of Lions matchup

Published: Oct 29, 2010 at 01:44 PM

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins' top options at right tackle are ailing ahead of Sunday's road game against the Detroit Lions.

For more on the Washington Redskins, check out the latest from our bloggers.

Jammal Brown and Stephon Heyer were limited in practice Friday for the third straight day.

Brown hasn't fully recovered from a hip injury that sidelined him all last season. Coaches had planned to rotate him with Heyer last week before Heyer sprained an ankle early in the win over the Chicago Bears.

Coach Mike Shanahan said he considered shutting down Brown for a couple of weeks, but the coach said both Brown and Heyer should be ready Sunday. The Redskins have a bye next week.

Donovan McNabb had a full practice Friday for the first time this week. Shanahan said McNabb has two tight hamstrings, a sore groin and a bruised shin.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers designate WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) to return from injured reserve

The Steelers could be receiving some receiving reinforcements for the postseason. ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ was designated to return from injured reserve and returned to practice Thursday, the team announced.
news

Top prospect Alabama OT Evan Neal intends to enter 2022 NFL Draft

Alabama OT Evan Neal, one of the top prospects in college football, announced his intentions to enter the 2022 NFL Draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 13

John Brown is back in the NFL just in time for a run to a ring. The WR signed with the Buccaneers this week. Plus, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Thursday.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend game picks: Patriots upset Bills in rubber match; Cowboys edge past 49ers

Who will win the rubber match between the Bills and Patriots? What can we expect in the latest installment of a classic playoff rivalry between the Cowboys and 49ers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game on Super Wild Card Weekend.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW