Redskins agree to terms with third-round choice Rhinehart

The 6-5, 311-pound guard/tackle from Northern Iowa was the 96th overall selection in the 2008 National Football League draft. Rinehart appeared in 47 games for Northern Iowa from 2004-07, with 44 starts at left tackle, including opening 39 straight contests over his final three seasons. He was a consensus All-American as a senior when he led the Panthers to an 11-0 regular season and a No. 1 national ranking in the Football Championship Subdivision.