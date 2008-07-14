Redskins agree to terms with rookie QB Brennan

ASHBURN, VA - The Washington Redskins announced Monday that they have agreed to terms with sixth-round draft pick Colt Brennan, the 186th overall selection in the 2008 NFL Draft. Terms of the contract were not disclosed. The quarterback is the eighth of the Redskins' 10 draft picks to sign or agree to terms.
Brennan set 31 NCAA passing records during his three seasons at the University of Hawaii, including tossing 131 touchdowns. He completed 1,115-of-1,584 passing attempts (70.4 percent) for 14,193 yards, 131 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions in 38 games with 35 starts. Brennan finished second all-time in NCAA history in total offense (14,740), passing efficiency (167.6) and third in career passing yards (14,193).
While at Hawaii, Brennan was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy award following his senior season. As a junior, he completed 406-of-559 passing attempts (70.4 percent) for 5,549 yards and an NCAA-record 58 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while starting in all 14 games. He was the recipient of the Sammy Baugh Award, given to the nation's top passer after establishing or tying 18 NCAA records in 2006. The following season, Brennan completed 359-of-510 passes (72.6 percent) for 4,343 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions en route to leading Hawaii to a 12-1 record and a Bowl Championship Series appearance against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
The 6-foot-3, 201-pound Brennan was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (2007) and the Davy O'Brien Award (2006 and 2007). He was named the WAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2006 and 2007. Brennan, who turns 25 on August 16, is a native of Laguna Beach, Ca.