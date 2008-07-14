Redskins agree to terms with rookie QB Brennan

While at Hawaii, Brennan was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy award following his senior season. As a junior, he completed 406-of-559 passing attempts (70.4 percent) for 5,549 yards and an NCAA-record 58 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while starting in all 14 games. He was the recipient of the Sammy Baugh Award, given to the nation's top passer after establishing or tying 18 NCAA records in 2006. The following season, Brennan completed 359-of-510 passes (72.6 percent) for 4,343 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions en route to leading Hawaii to a 12-1 record and a Bowl Championship Series appearance against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.