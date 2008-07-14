Redskins agree to terms with rookie QB Brennan

Published: Jul 14, 2008 at 05:11 AM

ASHBURN, VA - The Washington Redskins announced Monday that they have agreed to terms with sixth-round draft pick Colt Brennan, the 186th overall selection in the 2008 NFL Draft. Terms of the contract were not disclosed. The quarterback is the eighth of the Redskins' 10 draft picks to sign or agree to terms.

Brennan set 31 NCAA passing records during his three seasons at the University of Hawaii, including tossing 131 touchdowns. He completed 1,115-of-1,584 passing attempts (70.4 percent) for 14,193 yards, 131 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions in 38 games with 35 starts. Brennan finished second all-time in NCAA history in total offense (14,740), passing efficiency (167.6) and third in career passing yards (14,193).

While at Hawaii, Brennan was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy award following his senior season. As a junior, he completed 406-of-559 passing attempts (70.4 percent) for 5,549 yards and an NCAA-record 58 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while starting in all 14 games. He was the recipient of the Sammy Baugh Award, given to the nation's top passer after establishing or tying 18 NCAA records in 2006. The following season, Brennan completed 359-of-510 passes (72.6 percent) for 4,343 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions en route to leading Hawaii to a 12-1 record and a Bowl Championship Series appearance against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound Brennan was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (2007) and the Davy O'Brien Award (2006 and 2007). He was named the WAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2006 and 2007. Brennan, who turns 25 on August 16, is a native of Laguna Beach, Ca.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community salutes fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

League franchises and players joined the rest of America to honor those who made the greatest sacrifice for our country. 
news

TE Hunter Henry ready to become a 'complete Patriot,' meet expectations of playing in New England

Ahead of his first season playing for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, Hunter Henry raved about his early experience with the club during OTAs.
news

Steelers WR Chase Claypool would 'love' to see Julio Jones in Pittsburgh

Count Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool among those who would love to see All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones join their team.
news

This Week in NFL History (May 31 to June 6): Joe Namath turns 78

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW